7 Unexpected Side Effects of Camphor
09 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Camphor can cause it can produce irritation, itching, and burning when applied to the skin
Camphor can be deadly in high doses
Camphor can be neurotoxic, causing headaches, dizziness, and confusion
If consumed during pregnancy, camphor might cause miscarriage or birth abnormalities
Camphor can harm the liver, especially if consumed in high quantities or over an extended length of time
Some people may experience adverse reactions to camphor, such as hives, edema, and difficulty breathing
Camphor poisoning can result from ingestion, causing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions, and coma
