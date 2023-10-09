7 Unexpected Side Effects of Camphor

09 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Camphor can cause it can produce irritation, itching, and burning when applied to the skin

Camphor can be deadly in high doses

Camphor can be neurotoxic, causing headaches, dizziness, and confusion

If consumed during pregnancy, camphor might cause miscarriage or birth abnormalities

Camphor can harm the liver, especially if consumed in high quantities or over an extended length of time

Some people may experience adverse reactions to camphor, such as hives, edema, and difficulty breathing

Camphor poisoning can result from ingestion, causing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions, and coma

