7 Vegetables That Are Actually Fruits
05 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Tomatoes are juicy and versatile. Due to their seed-containing ovary, tomatoes are botanically classified as fruits
Avocados are berries, a type of fruit with a fleshy pulp and multiple seeds that are rich and creamy
Eggplants are edible. Despite their savory flavor, eggplants are a member of the nightshade family, which also includes tomatoes and peppers
Cucumbers are botanical fruits that develop from the ovary of a flowering plant. They are refreshing and hydrating
Peppers are fruits with fleshy pericarps that surround seeds, whether sweet or spicy
Zucchini is commonly cooked as a vegetable, but it is actually a type of summer squash that is botanically classified as a fruit
Pumpkins are large and festive, but they are actually fruits that belong to the gourd family
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Wonders of Palm Juice