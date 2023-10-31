7 Vegetables That Are Not Indigenous To India

31 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Broccoli is a Mediterranean native that was introduced to India by the British in the 19th century

Carrots are native to Central Asia and were introduced to India in the 16th century by the Mughals

Cauliflower is a Mediterranean native that was introduced to India by the British in the 19th century

Capsicum is an American native who was introduced to India by the Portuguese in the 16th century

Okra is an African native that was introduced to India by the Arabs in the 13th century

The potato is a South American native that was brought to India by the Portuguese in the 16th century

The tomato is also native to South America, and the Spanish introduced it to India in the 16th century

