7 Vegetables That Are Not Indigenous To India
31 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Broccoli is a Mediterranean native that was introduced to India by the British in the 19th century
Carrots are native to Central Asia and were introduced to India in the 16th century by the Mughals
Cauliflower is a Mediterranean native that was introduced to India by the British in the 19th century
Capsicum is an American native who was introduced to India by the Portuguese in the 16th century
Okra is an African native that was introduced to India by the Arabs in the 13th century
The potato is a South American native that was brought to India by the Portuguese in the 16th century
The tomato is also native to South America, and the Spanish introduced it to India in the 16th century
