7 Versatile Vegan Substitutes for Paneer
17 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Tofu absorbs flavors well and has a similar texture to paneer, making it ideal for curries and stir-fries
Tempeh is a hearty, protein-rich substitute with a slightly nutty flavor that can be grilled, cubed, or crumbled into dishes
Vegan cheese curds are a dairy-free alternative that melts and browns beautifully, making them ideal for dishes
Chickpea Tofu is a high-protein, gluten-free alternative made from chickpeas, with a firm texture and mild flavor that complements a variety of cuisines
Cashew cheese is a creamy, dairy-free substitute that imparts a rich, tangy flavor to dishes
Seitan is a wheat gluten-based protein source with a chewy texture that works well in dishes that call for cubed or scrambled paneer
Unripe jackfruit has a meaty texture similar to paneer, making it an excellent option
