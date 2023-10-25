7 Vitamin-D Rich Superfoods to Eat Everyday
25 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Vitamin D deficiency is a common problem - headache, fatigue are symptoms that cannot be ignored.
Sunbathing is one of the best and natural sources to improve Vitamin level. However, adding these food options can boost the process too.
Oatmeal: It is in general a healthy breakfast meal and is also a good source of vitamin D.
Soy Milk: Much like diary products, it is good for Vitamin D.
Eggs: Eggs are highly-nutritious food sources that are good source if vitamin D also.
Fortified Orange Juice: It is also considered a good source for vitamin D.
Cod Liver Oil: It is one of the effective sources to increase Vitamin D levels naturally.
Fatty Fish: Salmon is a good avriety to consume and is rich in Vitamin D and serves other health benefits as well.
Cheese: It is said of Vitamin D content but must be consumed in moderation only.
Mushrooms are also considered good for vitamin D intake.
