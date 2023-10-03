7 Ways To Drink Apple Cider Vinegar
03 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Combine 1-2 tablespoons of Apple cider vinegar with a glass of water.
Add Apple cider vinegar to your favorite fruit or vegetable juice.
Combine a splash of Apple cider vinegar to your favorite herbal tea.
Add Apple cider vinegar to your favorite smoothie recipe.
Make a vinaigrette salad dressing with Apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and your favorite herbs and spices.
Use Apple cider vinegar to marinate chicken, fish, or tofu before grilling or baking.
Add a splash of Apple cider vinegar to your favorite soup recipe.
