7 Ways To Drink Apple Cider Vinegar

03 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Combine 1-2 tablespoons of Apple cider vinegar with a glass of water.

Add Apple cider vinegar to your favorite fruit or vegetable juice.

Combine a splash of Apple cider vinegar to your favorite herbal tea.

Add Apple cider vinegar to your favorite smoothie recipe.

Make a vinaigrette salad dressing with Apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and your favorite herbs and spices.

Use Apple cider vinegar to marinate chicken, fish, or tofu before grilling or baking.

Add a splash of Apple cider vinegar to your favorite soup recipe.

