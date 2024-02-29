Deepika Padukone’s 6 Red Saree Looks
29 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Nicotine replacement therapies like nicotine gum, lozenges, nasal sprays or inhalers may aid in overcoming smoking addiction.
Find out your triggers that urge you to smoke and make a plan to avoid them.
You can try the chewing technique by consuming sugarless gum or hard candy to resist the tobacco craving.
Get yourself moving and practice some kind of physical activity it may distract you from tobacco cravings.
You can try a few relaxation techniques like meditation as smoking may have been your way to deal with stress.
Connect with your close ones and take their help to resist smoking or tobacco cravings.
Constantly remind yourself why you would want to resist smoking and jot down its benefits.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rare Disease Day: 5 Most Uncommon Diseases That May Turn Fatal