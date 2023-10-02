7 Weird Signs of Dehydration in Kids - In Pics
02 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
An accumulation of bacteria in the mouth brought on by dehydration can result in bad breath.
Your kid's blood pressure may drop from dehydration, which might make you feel dizzy.
Insufficient saliva to keep your mouth moist results in a dry mouth and tongue.
Dehydration impairs kids body's ability to function, which can cause fatigue and irritability.
The digestive tract may become more difficult for stool to move through if kids are dehydrated.
A child's blood arteries may narrow as a result of dehydration, which can lessen blood flow to your hands and feet.
Urine darkens in color as it becomes more concentrated when you are dehydrated.
