7 Winter Vegetables That Are Now in Season
04 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Beetroot is a bright red root vegetable that tastes sweet and earthy. It contains vitamins A, C, and K, as well as fiber and potassium
Brussels sprouts are cabbage-like vegetables that are small in size. They taste slightly sweet and nutty. They're high in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as fiber and potassium
Turnip is a white-fleshed root vegetable with a mild flavor. It contains vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and potassium
Fiddlehead ferns are ferns' young, curled fronds. They taste slightly sweet and nutty. They're high in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and iron
Sweet potatoes are starchy root vegetables with a sweet and nutty flavor. It contains vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and potassium
Kale is a dark green leafy green vegetable with a tough texture. It tastes slightly bitter. It contains vitamins A, C, and K, as well as fiber and calcium
Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is bright green in color and has a mild flavor. It contains vitamins A, C, and K, as well as fiber and iron
