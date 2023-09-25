7 Yoga Asanas to Relieve Sinus Symptoms
25 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose helps to increase circulation and clear sinus congestion.
Plow Pose is effective at reducing sinus pressure and congestion.
Bridge Pose improves circulation improvement and chest opening.
Pressure in the head and sinuses is relieved by the Child's Pose.
The shoulder stand pose helps to increase circulation and clear sinus congestion.
The Fish Pose is effective at reducing sinus pressure and congestion.
Downward Dog Pose is effective for clearing nasal congestion and increasing circulation.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Amazing Health Benefits of Drinking Beetroot Juice in the Morning