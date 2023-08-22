8 Amazing Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds for Women
22 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Zinc, which is necessary for the balance of hormones, is found in pumpkin seeds.
Magnesium and phosphorus are crucial for healthy bones and are both found in good amounts in pumpkin seeds.
Zinc is vital for reproduction and is found in pumpkin seeds.
Magnesium, which is necessary for controlling mood, is rich in pumpkin seeds.
Zinc is necessary for healthy skin and is abundant in pumpkin seeds.
Antioxidants included in pumpkin seeds can save your cells from cellular deterioration.
Fiber-rich foods like pumpkin seeds can aid with better digestion.
Protein and fiber from pumpkin seeds are fantastic sources and can make you feel healthy and full.
