8 Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Consume Once A Week
15 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Pomegranate- The small red fruits are packed with different antioxidants, including ellagic acids, gallic acids, anthocyanins, and more.
Plums- The sweet and juicy fruits are rich in are rich in various antioxidants like anthocyanins, and vitamin C.
Oats- It is a great choice for breakfast as it is full of nutrients and high in protein, dietary fibre, calcium and vitamins B, C, E and K.
Beetroots- These are one of the best antioxidant-rich foods you can include in your diet and are associated with many health benefits.
Dark Chocolate- Make dark chocolate your go-to snack the next time you want to boost your antioxidant intake.
Green leafy vegetables- Kale, spinach, watercress, cabbage, and lettuce offer a substantial amount of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Legumes- Beans, lentils, and peas offer a high amount of polyphenols and are a great source of antioxidants.
Nuts- Nuts offer numerous health advantages despite having a high calorie and fat content.
