Foods that are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants can enhance lung function and help prevent respiratory conditions.
Apples are rich in antioxidants which is why they're associated with decreased incidence of asthma and lung cancer.
Due to their high nutritional content, blueberries have been linked to a range of health advantages, including preserving and protecting lung function.
Increased consumption of foods high in carotenes, such as pumpkin, may have considerable positive effects on smokers.
Peppers are one of the best sources of vitamin C, a mineral that dissolves in water and functions as a potent antioxidant in your body.
Calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and selenium are all abundant in yoghurt. These vitamins and minerals could improve lung health and reduce the risk of COPD.
Beetroot and beet greens are rich in nitrates, which are known to improve lung function.
Green tea has been demonstrated to prevent tissue fibrosis or scarring and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities.
