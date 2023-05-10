8 Best Heart Healthy Foods For Summer

10 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Watermelon: Good source of vitamins and potassium to regulate blood pressure and maintain heart health

Nuts: Good source of protein, healthy fats that help prevent heart diseases. Walnuts and pistachios are good for the heart.

Blueberries: Berries in general are packed with nutrients. They are rich in antioxidants and help manage blood pressure, cholesterol lowering inflammation

Papaya: Another good source of vitamins, it helps to maintain blood vessels.

Fatty Fish has omega-3 fatty acid which lowers risk of heart ailments

Green Tea: Antioxidants and catechins make it a heart healthy drink which helps with blood flow too

Avocados: It has potassium that may help to reduce heart diseases, lower cholesterol.

Tomatoes: Rich in vitamin A, C and helps lower inflammation

Spinach: Rich on vitamin a and C and has ,magnesium making it a good food for heart.

Despite the generic information about heart healthy foods, it is best to consult a doctor for charting out proper diet course.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Must Visit Royal Palaces in India

 Find Out More