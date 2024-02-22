8 Causes Of Low Mental Health Among Children
22 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Social Pressures: Children face various social pressures, including academic expectations and, peer relationships, which leads to stress and anxiety
Bullying: Bullying, whether physical, verbal, or cyberbullying, can have serious consequences on a child's mental health, leading to low self-esteem
Family Dysfunction: Family conflict, parental neglect, abuse, or dysfunctional family dynamics can significantly impact a child's mental well-being
Trauma and Adversity: Exposure to traumatic events such as violence, abuse, natural disasters, or loss of a loved one can result in emotional distress
Genetic Factors: Children may inherit a predisposition to certain mental health conditions from their biological parents, increasing their vulnerability to mental disorders
Neurodevelopmental Disorders: Conditions like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and learning disabilities can affect a child's mental health
Environmental Stressors: Factors such as poverty, homelessness, discrimination, or exposure to community violence can create chronic stress and instability
Lack of Access to Mental Health Support: Limited access to mental health resources, including counseling, therapy, and psychiatric care, leads to mental drainage
