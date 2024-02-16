8 Cholesterol-Friendly Drinks to Boost Heart Health
Avocado smoothie: Avocados are a rich source of heart-healthy fats that can help manage cholesterol levels naturally
Drinking Hibiscus Tea can help lower BP and improve cholesterol levels, making it a great choice for heart health
Almond Milk is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health
Beet Juice contain fibre and essential compounds that can help lower cholesterol levels and promote heart health
Oat Milk Smoothie is a heart-healthy beverage that contains soluble fibre known to reduce LDL cholesterol.
Packed with antioxidants called catechins, green tea can help lower LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health
Soy milk is high in protein which makes it a heart-healthy choice.
