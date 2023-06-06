8 Dehydrating Foods to Avoid This Summer

06 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Summer is all about being more hydrated and these food can rather lead to dehydration if fluid intake is not balanced.

Coffee: Too many cups of joe can dehydrate the body to its high caffein content.

Sugary Food: Excessive sugar products lead to more urine production that can cause dehydration

Salty Snacks: Salt leads to dehydration

Soda: A can of Coke or Sprite may quench your thirst but the sugar content in soft drinks has a hypernatremic effect i.e. it draws water from tissues

Processed and Fast: Often high in sodium content, it may trigger fluid loss

Alcohol: Because of its affect on brain, it is also a major dehydrating substance that causes hangovers

Processed Meat: It has high level of preservatives

