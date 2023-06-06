8 Dehydrating Foods to Avoid This Summer
06 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Summer is all about being more hydrated and these food can rather lead to dehydration if fluid intake is not balanced.
Coffee: Too many cups of joe can dehydrate the body to its high caffein content.
Sugary Food: Excessive sugar products lead to more urine production that can cause dehydration
Salty Snacks: Salt leads to dehydration
Soda: A can of Coke or Sprite may quench your thirst but the sugar content in soft drinks has a hypernatremic effect i.e. it draws water from tissues
Processed and Fast: Often high in sodium content, it may trigger fluid loss
Alcohol: Because of its affect on brain, it is also a major dehydrating substance that causes hangovers
Processed Meat: It has high level of preservatives
