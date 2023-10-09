8 Easy Eye Exercises to do in Morning For Vision Improvement
09 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Palming is a yogic eye exercise. It relaxes the muscles around the eyes and reduces eye fatigue.
Blinking exercise involves closing the eyes, pausing for two seconds, then opening them again
Pencil push-ups are commonly used to train the eyes to move in toward one another or near the object
Near And Far Focus: It helps to train your focusing system to engage and relax appropriately.
The barrel card trains the eyes to turn in together, or converge, to view a near object.
A brock string is a common vision therapy tool. It consists of a white flexible cord or string, approximately 10 - 15 feet in length, with colored wooden balls
20-20-20 Rule: For every 20 minutes a person looks at a screen, they should look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
The figure 8 exercise helps ease digital eye strain. Focus on an area on the floor around 8 feet away for 30 seconds
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Foods That Can Fight Sugar Cravings- In Pics