8 Easy Eye Exercises to do in Morning For Vision Improvement

09 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Palming is a yogic eye exercise. It relaxes the muscles around the eyes and reduces eye fatigue.

Blinking exercise involves closing the eyes, pausing for two seconds, then opening them again

Pencil push-ups are commonly used to train the eyes to move in toward one another or near the object

Near And Far Focus: It helps to train your focusing system to engage and relax appropriately.

The barrel card trains the eyes to turn in together, or converge, to view a near object.

A brock string is a common vision therapy tool. It consists of a white flexible cord or string, approximately 10 - 15 feet in length, with colored wooden balls

20-20-20 Rule: For every 20 minutes a person looks at a screen, they should look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

The figure 8 exercise helps ease digital eye strain. Focus on an area on the floor around 8 feet away for 30 seconds

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Foods That Can Fight Sugar Cravings- In Pics

 Find Out More