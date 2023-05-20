9 Effective Yoga Asanas For Knee Pain
20 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Regular yoga can help ease out the knee pain.
Bridge pose help tp stretch back and knees
Triangle Pose is another easy to do yoga asana to get relief from knee pain
Sava asana or corpse pose helps to lie straight and relieve knee pain as we keep legs straight and relaxed
Standing Forward Bent: Another good yoga pose for relief
Tree Pose or Vrikshasana: Helps maintain balance and is good for the knees
Mountain pose helps stretch over all body.
Warrior Pose: Help to stretch joints, back and helps with flexibility
Doing these asanas everyday can then help with knee pain but it is better to seek professional help first
However, it is best to take advise from doctor if the pain prolongs
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPL 2023, Match 66: PBKS vs RR