9 Effective Yoga Asanas For Knee Pain

20 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Regular yoga can help ease out the knee pain.

Bridge pose help tp stretch back and knees

Triangle Pose is another easy to do yoga asana to get relief from knee pain

Sava asana or corpse pose helps to lie straight and relieve knee pain as we keep legs straight and relaxed

Standing Forward Bent: Another good yoga pose for relief

Tree Pose or Vrikshasana: Helps maintain balance and is good for the knees

Mountain pose helps stretch over all body.

Warrior Pose: Help to stretch joints, back and helps with flexibility

Doing these asanas everyday can then help with knee pain but it is better to seek professional help first

However, it is best to take advise from doctor if the pain prolongs

