27 Mar, 2023
Some of the meals with the highest salt content to restrict or avoid are fast food items like pizza, burgers, tacos, and fries. When feasible, select products without salt.
When you consume too much sugar and not enough nutrient-rich foods, your bones start to suffer. It's critical to constantly remind yourself not to consume too much sugar.
It is well known that drinking alcohol frequently and heavily increases the risk of fractures and lowers bone density.
In postmenopausal women, caffeine use contributed to decreased bone density. It weakens bones by removing calcium from them.
According to a number of studies, excessive soda drink consumption raises the risk of fracture and lowers bone mineral density.
Did you know that consuming too much animal protein might cause your bones to lose calcium?
Calcium is abundant in vegetables with green leaves. Nevertheless, the oxalates they contain prevent calcium from being absorbed and make it inaccessible to the body.
