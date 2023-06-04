8 Foods to Improve Joint Health

04 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Here are few foods that may help lowering inflammation and alleviating joint pain.

Ginger: Ginger and its components blocked the production of substances that promote inflammation in the body.

Root Vegetables: Carrots, turnips, sweet potatoes lowers risk of rheumatoid arthritis

Raw Turmeric: Known for its medicinal purpose, it has compound called curcumin that help reduce inflammation

Spinach: Green leafy veggies are said to have components that lower joint pain

Cherries: Rich in anti-oxidants and helps to reduce swelling in joints

Walnuts: Nutrient dense, and rich in mega-3 fatty acid, it helps to alleviate pain and lower inflammation

Garlic: It contains diallyl disulphide, an anti-inflammatory compound that limits the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

