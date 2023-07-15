8 Foods Women in Their 40s Can Add in Everyday Meal
15 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Body wears and tear as we age. Women should be more mindful of their way of living.
Quinoa is rich in amino acids, fiber and protein.
Cinnamon helps with insulin resistance.
Nuts help to lower cholesterol and are vitamin D rich. These problems are common in women over 40.
Protein-rich diet is important to prevent loss of muscle.
Flax seeds are healthy, have anti-aging properties and good for skin too.
Spinach is rich in iron, a common deficiency in women. It is also packed with other minerals and nutrients.
Berries are one of the healthiest foods to add in diet. They are rich source of nutrients, anti-oxidants and more
Broccoli is loaded with nutrients required as body wear and tears as we age.
