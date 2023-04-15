8 MUST HAVE Nutrients for Healthy Hair and Skin

15 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Vitamins, minerals, amino acids and fatty acids are few important nutrients for good health and skin health

Vitamin C is extremely important for healthy and glowing skin

Peanuts are rich source of vitamin B6, iron, protein and strengthens hair.

Zinc helps to prevent acne and promote skin health. Green leafy veggies to rescue

Iron rich food will help to carry oxygen and support hair roots and scalp too.

Vitamin D: Another essential nutrient for healthy skin.

Avocados are rich in vitamin A, C and E which help in hair health and skin too.

Nuts and Seeds have vitamin E, biotin prevent oxidative damage and has anti-inflammatory properties

