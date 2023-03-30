8 Powerful Yoga Asanas To Improve Posture

Jigyasa Sahay

Tadasana

This is one of the most easy and effective poses that helps stretch our back and spine.

Vrikshasana or Tree Pose

This yoga pose help stretch calf, legs and back.

Veerbhadra Asana or Warrior Pose

It is good for the shoulder, lower back and knees as well. It helps to stretch our back.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose

Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health.

Balasana or Child Pose

It helps stretch lower back, hips and thighs and also relieves stress.

Warrior Pose 2

Stretching the bod, it helps with concentration and posture improvement.

