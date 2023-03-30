8 Powerful Yoga Asanas To Improve Posture

30 Mar, 2023
This is one of the most easy and effective poses that helps stretch our back and spine.
This yoga pose help stretch calf, legs and back.
It is good for the shoulder, lower back and knees as well. It helps to stretch our back.
Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health.
It helps stretch lower back, hips and thighs and also relieves stress.
Stretching the bod, it helps with concentration and posture improvement.
