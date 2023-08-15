Cumin seeds, popularly known as jeera, are a common ingredient used in a variety of Indian cuisines.
Cumin contains antimicrobial properties, which help to reduce the risk of food-borne bacteria.
Cumin aids digestion by increasing the activity of digestive proteins. It may also reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.
Cumin supplements help improve blood sugar control and reduces bad cholesterol levels
Cumin seeds ease stress, anxiety and help in treating people with Insomnia.
Cumin seeds have many antibacterial properties that keep infections and diseases at bay.
Jeera water promotes healthy hair growth, prevents dandruff and hairfall
Cumin contains high amounts of iron, which may help in treating anemia.
