Mango Day: 8 Side Effects of Eating too Many Aams
22 Jul, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Eating mangoes in between meals is healthier than having it after lunch or just before breakfast
There are several dos and don'ts and myths around mango benefits, side effects and how it eat it right
But mangoes in excess is never healthy. On this mango day, let's discover some side effects of aam
Too many mangoes can cause a sudden glucose spike
Mango juice or shake tends to cause glucose spike than eating mango slices as it is.
Mango sap if not washed properly can cause allergic reactions, rashes on skin and more.
Acne break out is a common problem after consuming excess of mangoes
Diarrhoea is a common problem that can be induced due to excess eating of mangoes accompanied by stomach pain etc
Overeating of mangoes may also lead to weight gain
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Foods to Avoid Before Dinner For a Restful Sleep
Find Out More