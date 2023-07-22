Mango Day: 8 Side Effects of Eating too Many Aams

22 Jul, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Eating mangoes in between meals is healthier than having it after lunch or just before breakfast

There are several dos and don'ts and myths around mango benefits, side effects and how it eat it right

But mangoes in excess is never healthy. On this mango day, let's discover some side effects of aam

Too many mangoes can cause a sudden glucose spike

Mango juice or shake tends to cause glucose spike than eating mango slices as it is.

Mango sap if not washed properly can cause allergic reactions, rashes on skin and more.

Acne break out is a common problem after consuming excess of mangoes

Diarrhoea is a common problem that can be induced due to excess eating of mangoes accompanied by stomach pain etc

Overeating of mangoes may also lead to weight gain

