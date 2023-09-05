8 disadvantages of eating too much almonds
Almonds are good for your health and have a lot of nutrients, but eating too much of them is not advised. Here are the side effects of having too many almonds.
Almonds are high in oxalates and people with kidney stones should avoid eating almonds in excess
If you have been diagonsed with acid reflux, than you should limit the intake of almonds
Almonds are rich in dietary fibre but eating them in excess can cause bloating, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Almonds can also oral allergies that include sore throat, itchiness and swollen lips.
Almonds are high in fibre and have tendancy to bind to essential nutrients such as iron, zinc and calcium, thus making it difficult for your body to absorb them.
An ounce serving of almonds contains around 160 calories. Though consuming 20-25 kernels of almonds is usually healthy, eating them on top of unhealthy or processed foods can pile up a few extra pounds in your body
Another side effect of overdosing almonds is that it can interact with your medications.
