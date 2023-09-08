8 Simple Exercises to Reduce Hanging Belly at Home
08 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Crunches: Crunch up, bringing your elbows to your knees, while lying on your back with your knees bent.
Flutter kicks: Lie on your back lift your legs and start moving back and forth.
Plank: Put your forearms on the ground and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels in a push-up position.
Leg drops: Lie on your back, straighten your legs, and slowly drop them down.
Toe touches: While standing up straight, use your fingertips to reach your toes.
Russian twists: Sit on the ground, legs bent, and twist your torso side to side.
Reverse crunches: Lie on your back with your knees bent and your hips drawn up to your chest.
Side planks: Lie on your side, forearm on the ground, and your body in a straight line from head to feet.
