8 Simple Exercises to Reduce Hanging Belly at Home

08 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Crunches: Crunch up, bringing your elbows to your knees, while lying on your back with your knees bent.

Flutter kicks: Lie on your back lift your legs and start moving back and forth.

Plank: Put your forearms on the ground and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels in a push-up position.

Leg drops: Lie on your back, straighten your legs, and slowly drop them down.

Toe touches: While standing up straight, use your fingertips to reach your toes.

Russian twists: Sit on the ground, legs bent, and twist your torso side to side.

Reverse crunches: Lie on your back with your knees bent and your hips drawn up to your chest.

Side planks: Lie on your side, forearm on the ground, and your body in a straight line from head to feet.

