7 Smart Ways For Healthy Eating
09 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Have a mixed balance diet of whole grains, veggies, fruits, proteins, vitamins etc.
Home cooked food for the win! Helps control ingredients and oil used in cooking.
Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated to flush toxins and aid digestion.
Plan your meal to avoid junk and save time and money.
It is better to have an idea about your meal portions to avoid unhealthy eating.
Include healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, yogurt in for snack time
Savour your every bite and eat slowly so that you feel full.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Effective Yoga Asanas For Lower Back Pain