7 Smart Ways For Healthy Eating

09 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Have a mixed balance diet of whole grains, veggies, fruits, proteins, vitamins etc.

Home cooked food for the win! Helps control ingredients and oil used in cooking.

Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated to flush toxins and aid digestion.

Plan your meal to avoid junk and save time and money.

It is better to have an idea about your meal portions to avoid unhealthy eating.

Include healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, yogurt in for snack time

Savour your every bite and eat slowly so that you feel full.

