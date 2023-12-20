8 Spices to Keep You Warm During Winter
If you look into the world of spices then each of them have their own health benefits. Here are a few to keep you warm during winters.
Black Pepper: It is known not only to enhance the taste of your meals but also it stimulates circulation in the body.
Cayenne peppertu:- This spices comes from a compound known as capsaicin which helps in generating body heat and boosts metabolism.
Cinnamon: A common households spice, it helps in regulating the blood vessels which helps to keep your body warm.
Ginger: It helps in heating up the body. Known for good additions in winter recipes, its inflammatory properties provide relief from the winter chills.
Cardamon:- It is known as a layer of warmth during winter to your dishes. The flavour of it transforms into a good winter cooking dish.
Cloves:- A powerhouse of nutrients, it can be added in any meal which will keep you warm.
Garlic:- It is not only helpful in boosting the immunity of the body but it's also known to add taste to your dishes.
Making these spices a regular in winter can help generate natural heat to keep body slightly more warm during colder months.
