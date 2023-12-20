8 Spices to Keep You Warm During Winter

20 Dec, 2023

Sujanta Roy

If you look into the world of spices then each of them have their own health benefits. Here are a few to keep you warm during winters.

Black Pepper: It is known not only to enhance the taste of your meals but also it stimulates circulation in the body.

Cayenne peppertu:- This spices comes from a compound known as capsaicin which helps in generating body heat and boosts metabolism.

Cinnamon: A common households spice, it helps in regulating the blood vessels which helps to keep your body warm.

Ginger: It helps in heating up the body. Known for good additions in winter recipes, its inflammatory properties provide relief from the winter chills.

Cardamon:- It is known as a layer of warmth during winter to your dishes. The flavour of it transforms into a good winter cooking dish.

Cloves:- A powerhouse of nutrients, it can be added in any meal which will keep you warm.

Garlic:- It is not only helpful in boosting the immunity of the body but it's also known to add taste to your dishes.

Making these spices a regular in winter can help generate natural heat to keep body slightly more warm during colder months.

