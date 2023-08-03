8 Superfoods to Combat Tonsils, Throat Pain in Monsoon
03 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Tonsils is a common infection that aggravates during monsoon.
Tonsillitis refers to the inflammation of the tonsils, which are two small masses of tissue located at the back of the throat. The primary function of the tonsils is to prevent the entry of pathogens into the respiratory system
Warm food is good during tonsils. Scrambled eggs are soft ad healthy
Sweet potato has a mashy texture that is soft for the throat pain
Pomegranates also have anti-inflammatory properties
Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties that may aid to combat throat pain
Turmeric has several medicinal properties and is anti-inflammatory that may help to soothe the inflammation
Ginger is said to have several medicinal properties and may help to relive soar throat
Carrot is attributed to help with tonsil relief
Raw honey may also help to provide soothing effect on inflammation an dpain