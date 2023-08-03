8 Superfoods to Combat Tonsils, Throat Pain in Monsoon

03 Aug, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Tonsils is a common infection that aggravates during monsoon.

Tonsillitis refers to the inflammation of the tonsils, which are two small masses of tissue located at the back of the throat. The primary function of the tonsils is to prevent the entry of pathogens into the respiratory system

Warm food is good during tonsils. Scrambled eggs are soft ad healthy

Sweet potato has a mashy texture that is soft for the throat pain

Pomegranates also have anti-inflammatory properties

Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties that may aid to combat throat pain

Turmeric has several medicinal properties and is anti-inflammatory that may help to soothe the inflammation

Ginger is said to have several medicinal properties and may help to relive soar throat

Carrot is attributed to help with tonsil relief

Raw honey may also help to provide soothing effect on inflammation an dpain

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Effective Yoga Asanas For Slouching Back

 Find Out More