8 Superfoods To Improve Lung Health

Berries

One of the most healthiest foods, it is rich in nutrients, vitamins, vitamin c and antioxidants.

Garlic

Lentils

Lentils have several nutrients essential for the body and helps in lung function. It has magnesium, iron and other nutrients.

Turmeric

It is known for its medicinal purposes. It has curcumin which is essential for kung functioning. It also has nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties.

Flaxseeds

It might help combat and lower risk of lung caner. Also promotes lung health

Brocolli

With its vitamin C content, carotenoids, folate, anti-oxidants, and phytochemicals , it may help fighting damaging elements in the lungs.

Apple

It has essential vitamins like C and E and beta carotene. Therefore it might help with keeping lungs healthy and fit.

Walnuts

With omega 3 fatty acid and anti-inflammatory properties it may help in lowering risk of asthma.

