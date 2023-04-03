03 Apr, 2023
One of the most healthiest foods, it is rich in nutrients, vitamins, vitamin c and antioxidants.
03 Apr, 2023
03 Apr, 2023
Lentils have several nutrients essential for the body and helps in lung function. It has magnesium, iron and other nutrients.
03 Apr, 2023
It is known for its medicinal purposes. It has curcumin which is essential for kung functioning. It also has nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties.
03 Apr, 2023
It might help combat and lower risk of lung caner. Also promotes lung health
03 Apr, 2023
With its vitamin C content, carotenoids, folate, anti-oxidants, and phytochemicals , it may help fighting damaging elements in the lungs.
03 Apr, 2023
It has essential vitamins like C and E and beta carotene. Therefore it might help with keeping lungs healthy and fit.
03 Apr, 2023
With omega 3 fatty acid and anti-inflammatory properties it may help in lowering risk of asthma.
03 Apr, 2023
Thanks For Reading!