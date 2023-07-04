8 Superfoods to Keep Skin Hydrated

04 Jul, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Skin care is important to keep the skin healthy and glowing. And not all creams help with hydration.

Sometimes, making changes and adding these few changes in the diet can help tp keep skin hydrated and supple

Avocado: These fruits help to keep hydrated, supple and moisturised.

Berries: Berries are not just fruity, but rich in anti-oxidants that helps reduce oxidative stress

Cucumber: More than 90 percent it has water and is one of the best food for a glowing and moisturised skin.

Watermelon: Another fruit with high water content, it helps to keep the skin healthy and hydrated longer.

Papaya: Nutrient rich, it helps to treat dey, flaky skin

Pineapple: Rich in water content, it has anti-inflammatory practises

Tomato: Lycopene, a carotenoid present in tomatoes, helps the skin fight against sun damage and works twice as hard to boost collagen.

