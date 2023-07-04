8 Superfoods to Keep Skin Hydrated
04 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Skin care is important to keep the skin healthy and glowing. And not all creams help with hydration.
Sometimes, making changes and adding these few changes in the diet can help tp keep skin hydrated and supple
Avocado: These fruits help to keep hydrated, supple and moisturised.
Berries: Berries are not just fruity, but rich in anti-oxidants that helps reduce oxidative stress
Cucumber: More than 90 percent it has water and is one of the best food for a glowing and moisturised skin.
Watermelon: Another fruit with high water content, it helps to keep the skin healthy and hydrated longer.
Papaya: Nutrient rich, it helps to treat dey, flaky skin
Pineapple: Rich in water content, it has anti-inflammatory practises
Tomato: Lycopene, a carotenoid present in tomatoes, helps the skin fight against sun damage and works twice as hard to boost collagen.
