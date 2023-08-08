8 Superfoods to Lower Blood Pressure in Youth
08 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Green leafy veggies like spinach have magnesium, potassium that helps to regulate blood pressure level
Beetroots are super healthy and good source of nitrates, which relaxes blood vessels
Legumes have potassium and magnesium along with other nutrient content that helps to regulate BP level
Bananas are considered good source of potassium that helps to lower the hypertension
Berries are one of the healthiest foods to eat. Loaded with anti-oxidants they are good for blood pressure
Flax seeds have high content of nutrients that is good for lowering BP levels.
Oatmeal is healthy breakfast to start your day with and helps keep BP levels in check
Garlic is one of the best herbs and spices to include in meals. It has several health benefits to its name.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Superfood to Combat Tonsilitis, Throat Pain in Monsoon
Find Out More