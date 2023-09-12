8 Tips To Keep Your Liver Healthy During Rainy Season- In Pics
Liver damage can become a serious issue if not treated. Follow these easy steps to keep your Liver healthy during rainy season.
Avoid drinking tap water. It is recommended to drink clean, boiled or filtered water.
Frequently wash your hands with soap, especially before eating any meal.
Cook your food thoroughly, avoid raw or undercooked itinerary. During rainy season avoid eating street food as it can unhygienic.
Avoid going near contaminated water. These water contain bacteria's which can affect your immune system.
Consider getting vaccination done before travelling. Vaccination can help you prevent hepatitis A or E.
Maintaining a proper hygiene routine is a must during rainy season. Keep your environment clean.
Consider seeking medical attention at intervals. Consult a doctor if you experience any symptoms of viral hepatitis.
