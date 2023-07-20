Dengue and Malaria are common problems during the monsoon period.
Some tips to take care of yourself during the rainy season.
Light the dark areas like the staircase and alley to keep mosquitos at bay.
Remember to use mosquito nets properly while going to bed to keep your family safe from these flying insects.
Make sure to sweep and mop your home regularly.
Avoid keeping water in pots, coolers, tyres and tanks.
Try to fit windows and doors with screens. It prevents mosquitoes from entering your homes.
Mosquitoes thrive in warm and cosy places, so switch on your Ac for cold surroundings.
Consume healthy foods that helps to boost your immunity.
Wear full clothes to protect yourself from mosquitoes.
