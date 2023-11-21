Before hitting the gym in the morning, here are 8 hacks you must know.
Keeping your body hydrated is essential before doing any workout.
Drinking enough amount of coffee helps to burn fat and boost energy.
A good night's sleep is essential to keep your body active during a workout.
You can make a plan for your next day to keep yourself motivated.
Eating bananas, apples, low-sugar protein bars and protein shakes before hitting the gym. It will help provide enough energy to your body.
You can also prepare workout apparel. It should be comfortable and stretchable.
Write your everyday routine on a paper that helps to monitor your performance.
Update your playlist to keep yourself motivated throughout the workout.
