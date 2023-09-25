8 Type Of Berries And Their Amazing Health Benefits-In Pics
Blueberries are a great source of Vitamin K. They also contain Vitamin C and Manganese. Eating Blueberries can help in lowering ad cholesterol and reduce the risk of risk of heart of heart stroke.
Raspberries contain high amount of fiber and are rich in Vitamin C. Raspberries are considered good for heart.
Goji berries are also known as Wolfberries. These are rich in Vitamin A. It has potential to cure eye disease.
Strawberries contain high level of Vitamin C. Eating strawberries can reduce the risk of heart attacks and controls your blood sugar levels.
Bilberries are relatable to blueberries. These berries have Vitamin C which help reduce inflammation and reduces the risk of heart diseases.
Açaí berries are native of Brazil. These juicy berries contain high nutrients. These berries are rich with anti-oxidants and helps in resulting blood, sugar and insulin levels.
Cranberries has a tangy taste. Like any other berries these carry similar benefits and it reduces Urinary Tract Infections.
Grapes contains high amount of Vitamin K. Grapes can help reduce bad cholesterol and type 2 diabetes and benefits brain health.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Yoga Asanas to Relieve Sinus Symptoms