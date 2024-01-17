8 Ways to Deal With Joint And Arthritis Pain at Home During Winter
17 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Joint pain turns worse during the cold season. This is because our pain receptors become more sensitive in winter and our bodies deal with muscle spasms resulting in stiffness.
Staying warm is the key to protecting yourself against body aches and joint pain. Do not challenge your body. Accept if you can't walk out in the cold and take more rest in blankets.
Take a good sleep: A healthy sleep is the best cure for any kind of pain. Your body's healing power increases when you allow it to rest and therefore, during winter, you are advised to get a good amount of sleep to assist your body in lessening the joint pain.
Exercising will keep your body naturally warm and thereby, keep the movement between the joints alive for you to avoid experiencing stiffness.
Use heating pads: Even if you are not experiencing joint pain, keep using heating pads in winter to give an extra warm cushion to your body. This will ensure smoother movement in your joints and ease your future pain.
Stretching is the best form of exercise in winter. This protects your body from turning stiff in the cold weather. Keep stretching your arms and back everytime you get up from bed or your seat in the office.
Eat homemade dry fruit snacks: Winter is the best time to work on your culinary habits. Cook good food for you including soups and warm dishes. But, also try and make dry fruit laddoos, jaggery-based sweets and other seasonal dry fruit-based snacks. It will keep you healthy and provide the necessary nutrients during the season.
Lose weight: Winter is the best time to work on losing weight and gaining that fabulous body you wanted for a long time. But, especially for arthritis patients, it becomes important to constantly keep your body weight in check. This will ensure less pressure and weight on your joints.
Include edible gum: Edible gum or gond is your best friend during winter. It is also included in making many Ayurvedic medicines for arthritis and joint pain. Make Gond and sesame seeds (til) laddoos and include them as part of your diet.
