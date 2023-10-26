8 Ways to Detect Breast Cancer at Home
26 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
A breast self-exam can help you detect breast cancer earlier when it is easier to treat. Here are 10 steps to follow.
Begin with a visual examination of your breasts when you take bath
Press your breasts with your hands to see if there is any lumps, swelling or bulge.
Sit or stand shirtless and braless in front of a mirror. Keep your arms at your sides to inspect your breasts
If you notice any changes in your nipples, for example if they are turned in, then consult your doctor.
Lift your breasts to see if ridges along the bottom are symmetrical.
The best way to inspect your breast is while lying down on bed. The breast tissues spread out, making it thinner to feel.
Take time to analyse one breast at a time.
