8 Worst Foods For Gut Health
07 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Poor dietary choices can affect the gut health. It makes the digestive process harder
Cakes to cookies are good for satiating our cravings but how healthy are they for digestion
There are certain foods that disrupt the good bacteria level in gut and may cause inflammation and other digestive issues
Processed Food: Added preservatives have chemicals that effect the gut
High Fructose Syrup: It may disrupt the hut bacteria balance and cause digestive problems
Red Meat: Too much consumption of meat can led to gut issues
Trans Fat: These food can harm the good gut microbe.
Sugar: Too much amount of sugar is not healthy for the gut. Unrefined sugar can eliminate good bacteria
Fried Food: It has saturated trans fat that is not healthy for the gut
Artificial Sweetener: Added preservatives can cause inflammation, irritation in the gut.
