8 Worst Foods For Gut Health

07 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Poor dietary choices can affect the gut health. It makes the digestive process harder

Cakes to cookies are good for satiating our cravings but how healthy are they for digestion

There are certain foods that disrupt the good bacteria level in gut and may cause inflammation and other digestive issues

Processed Food: Added preservatives have chemicals that effect the gut

High Fructose Syrup: It may disrupt the hut bacteria balance and cause digestive problems

Red Meat: Too much consumption of meat can led to gut issues

Trans Fat: These food can harm the good gut microbe.

Sugar: Too much amount of sugar is not healthy for the gut. Unrefined sugar can eliminate good bacteria

Fried Food: It has saturated trans fat that is not healthy for the gut

Artificial Sweetener: Added preservatives can cause inflammation, irritation in the gut.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Greatest Ancient Scientists Of India And Their Contribution

 Find Out More