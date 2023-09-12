8 Worst Foods to AVOID For Breakfast
12 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Breakfast is the first meal of the day and should be filled with nutrition tp keep you going throughout the day.
What we eat as we start the day is important. It impacts our appetite for the rest of the day and impacts the health accordingly.
Sweetened Cereals: Sugary cereals are not great for long term sustenance. It is high in sugar and low in protein that may cause instant glucose spike.
Toast and Butter It is a common and quick breakfats meal. However, a salty and buttery slice lacks protein, fiber and is high in carbs. This acts only as a temporary filling.
Breakfast Bars: These are on-the-go breakfast ideas that are not really healthy. Might fill you up for a short time but the added sugar can be harmful for the health.
Pancakes: These are not healthy meals to start your day with. The fructose may cause sugar spike and will not keep you full long.
Processed Meat: Bacon, sausages etc are all processed meat and are largely unhealthy due to added preservatives.
Waffles: Just like pancakes, it may fill up the stomach at the instance but will lead to hunger pangs during the day.
Oily Breakfast: Oily and greasy meal makes up for an unhealthy breakfast like- bacon, fired food etc. It is hgh in calories and low in nutrition value.
Muffins: An overload of sugary food in the morning can be bad for blood sugar levels for individuals.
