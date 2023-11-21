9 Amazing Benefits of Amla Juice For Skin, Hair, Digestion Problem and More
21 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Amla or Indian gooseberry is one of the healthiest additions to make in your diet.
It serves several health benefits for skin, hair and overall health as well.
It has anti-inflammatory properties that reduces organ damage.
Promotes Heart Health: It helps to make heart muscles stronger, enhance pumping of blood etc
Good For Hair Health: Amla juice also strengthens hair follicles, lowers dandruff and bring that luster.
It is rich in vitamin C that helps boost immunity, collagen production and helps in iron absorption as well.
Good for Skin: Nutrients and compounds in Amla juice that helps with anti-ageing, tones skin, and is good for treating acne and pimple.
Helps Digestion: The compounds and properties of amla juice help with constipation, indigestion, or bloating.
Improves Kidney :Due to its anti-oxidant content, it helps fight radicals and lowers risk of kidney damage.
