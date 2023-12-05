9 Amazing Benefits of Drinking warm Ghee and Water Empty Stomach
05 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Two spoonful of warm ghee in water every morning can help with weight loss, good cholesterol and more.
Weight Loss: Ghee has butyric acid that helps with burning belly fat.
Boost Metabolism: Drinking warm ghee everyday helps to burn calories faster when taken in moderation.
Consuming warm ghee every morning can help flush out toxins, reduce cholesterol and protect heart.
Good for Gut: It helps against bloating, constipation and lubricates the intestinal walls.
Good For Joint Pain: Its lubricating properties may help reduce joint pain as well.
Ghee and warm water also help improve blood circulation.
Glowing Skin:Drinking warm ghee with water on empty stomach helps to bring about that natural radiance on skin as well.
Warm ghee has fibre and content that can help reduce cravings,
However, it is advised to consume ghee only in moderations as excessive of it can reverse these benefits.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12-Steps to Perform Surya Namaskar Yoga Asanas Correctly