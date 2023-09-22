9 Best Hospitals For Dengue Treatment In Delhi NCR

22 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

AIIMS Hospital: A public medical research university and hospital that provides the best treatment for dengue as well as other diseases.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital: The hospital’s primary goal is to offer healthcare treatments at free cost and has also been declared a Sentinel hospital for dengue.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital: The MCD has recognized Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as a Sentinel Surveillance Site for the diagnosis of Dengue and Chikungunya.

G.B.Pant Hospital: In its outpatient department, it provides super-speciality care to about 3 lakh people a year and offers great treatment for Dengue.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital: Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, also known as GTB Hospital, is a well-known healthcare facility for Dengue.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital: This hospital is s designated as a sentinel hospital for the surveillance of VBD and dengue.

Max Super Speciality Hospital: The hospital gives dengue patients the best possible medical care and hospital experience.

Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital: Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital is a prominent healthcare facility, providing speciality treatment for various diseases including dengue.

Safdarjung Hospital: This government hospital has a separate dengue department that offers great specialization.

