9 Best Hospitals For Dengue Treatment In Delhi NCR
22 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
AIIMS Hospital: A public medical research university and hospital that provides the best treatment for dengue as well as other diseases.
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital: The hospital’s primary goal is to offer healthcare treatments at free cost and has also been declared a Sentinel hospital for dengue.
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital: The MCD has recognized Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as a Sentinel Surveillance Site for the diagnosis of Dengue and Chikungunya.
G.B.Pant Hospital: In its outpatient department, it provides super-speciality care to about 3 lakh people a year and offers great treatment for Dengue.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital: Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, also known as GTB Hospital, is a well-known healthcare facility for Dengue.
Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital: This hospital is s designated as a sentinel hospital for the surveillance of VBD and dengue.
Max Super Speciality Hospital: The hospital gives dengue patients the best possible medical care and hospital experience.
Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital: Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital is a prominent healthcare facility, providing speciality treatment for various diseases including dengue.
Safdarjung Hospital: This government hospital has a separate dengue department that offers great specialization.
