9 Dry Fruits to Reduce High Uric Acid Symptoms
20 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Uric acid rises due to excess of purines and can lead to inflammation.
Incorporating these dry fruits with moderation can help regulate uric acid levels.
Almonds: Loaded with vitamin E, it as the required nutrients to lower high uric acid naturally.
Walnuts: These nutty delights are high in omega-3 fatty acid, anti-inflammatory properties that helps lower high uric acid problems.
Cashews: Rich in vitamin K, C and other nutrients, these help lower high cholesterol and uric acid level.
Dates: These have required fibre, potassium to regulate uric acid problems.
Pistachios: Fibre and potassium content can help reduce uric acid inflammation.
Brazillian Nuts: It can help reduce gout symptoms when consumed in moderation.
