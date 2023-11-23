9 Effective Home Remedies to Treat Sore Throat - In Pics
23 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Sore throat is a common problem especially due to rising pollution.
It was always recommended to consult a doctor when the problem persists for longer, however, there are certain home remedies that may help ease out the discomfort.
Honey: It helps soothe the throat pain. It can be taken directly or mixed in warm cup of tea or water.
Saltwater gargle: This is even doctor recommended remedy that helps to clear the throat of bacteria and provides brief relief.
Chamomile Tea: It has antioxidant effect that helps to fight radicals and calm sore throat discomfort.
Garlic: It has anti-inflammatory effect, it has a compound allicin that fights viral infection.
Turmeric: Hali water or milk has antibacterial properties and is oldest known spice used for medical purpose.
Fenugreek: Methi dana has anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory properties that reduces throat ache.
Soup: Warm liquids are good for sore throat as it reduces inflammation and fastens healing process.
Mulethi or licorice root: Mulethi tea can help treat sore throat
