23 Nov, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Sore throat is a common problem especially due to rising pollution.

It was always recommended to consult a doctor when the problem persists for longer, however, there are certain home remedies that may help ease out the discomfort.

Honey: It helps soothe the throat pain. It can be taken directly or mixed in warm cup of tea or water.

Saltwater gargle: This is even doctor recommended remedy that helps to clear the throat of bacteria and provides brief relief.

Chamomile Tea: It has antioxidant effect that helps to fight radicals and calm sore throat discomfort.

Garlic: It has anti-inflammatory effect, it has a compound allicin that fights viral infection.

Turmeric: Hali water or milk has antibacterial properties and is oldest known spice used for medical purpose.

Fenugreek: Methi dana has anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory properties that reduces throat ache.

Soup: Warm liquids are good for sore throat as it reduces inflammation and fastens healing process.

Mulethi or licorice root: Mulethi tea can help treat sore throat

