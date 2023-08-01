9 Foods to Lower Uric Acid Levels
01 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
A bowlful of berries is a healthy snack loaded with anti-oxidants properties that help to lower uric acid formation
Legumes have plant-based protein and help with lowering uric acid
Cherries have vitamin C and help to lower the risk of gout.
Herbs and spices like turmeric, garlic and ginger have anti-inflammatory properties that may aid to lower uric acid
Fruits rich in vitamin C help in lowering uric acid level
Low-fat diary product can aid in lowering uric acid
Bananas are a very low-purine food. They are also a good source of vitamin C, which makes them a good food to eat if you have gout.
Vegetables like broccoli, and some others are low in pruines and help with uric acid.
Nuts and seeds if taken in moderation may also aid in lowering uric acid level.
