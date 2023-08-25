9 Health Benefits of Eating Green Beans
Green beans is a good source of Vitamin C and beta-carotene which gives it natural green colour.
Green beans aids in combating inflammation and provides a rich source of folate and potassium, which assists in regulating blood pressure.
Protein and fiber found in green beans can assist in reducing cholesterol, making them a healthy choice.
To add more nutrition to green beans it is recommended to cook them in heart-healthy oils, such as olive oil, or any vegetable oil.
To maintain the blood pressure lowering benefits, It is advised to add less salt as possible.
Green beans contain fiber that aids in maintaining a healthy and efficient digestive system.
A single cup of green beans has enough Vitamin-B that can help reduce the risk of certain birth defects.
A good amount of calcium and vitamin K can be found in green beans, which are essential for maintaining strong bones and decreasing the chances of fractures.
Chlorophyll present in green beans may have the potential to decelerate the progression of cancerous growths and minimize the likelihood of cancer.
