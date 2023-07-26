Anemia is a serious health condition caused by a lack of red blood cells and hemoglobin that can lead to weakness and fatigue. Here is a list of some fruit and vegetable juices that can help in its recovery.
Beetroot juice contains iron and vitamin C that help to boost the hemoglobin level and enhance iron consumption.
Apple juice is high in vitamin C, which helps in boosting your immunity.
Carrot juice contains vitamin A and iron which supports hemoglobin and fight against anemia.
Orange juice is loaded with vitamin C and plays an important role in red blood cell formation.
Kiwi contains vitamin C, which helps in increasing the hemoglobin level.
Drinking watermelon juice is also beneficial because it contains iron, vitamin C and antioxidants.
Grape juice is a natural remedy which promotes red blood cells and improves overall blood health.
Spinach juice contains iron and folic acid, which support the production of red blood cells.
Guava juice is very beneficial as it contains vitamin C. It also boosts your hemoglobin level.
